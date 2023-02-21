Solel Partners LP Boosts Stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Solel Partners LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,981 shares during the period. Couchbase makes up 2.8% of Solel Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Solel Partners LP owned about 2.45% of Couchbase worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 33.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 50.0% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BASE stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,481. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,471.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,777 shares of company stock valued at $266,299. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

