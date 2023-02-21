Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,946 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

