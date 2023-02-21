Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after buying an additional 631,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $149.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.26. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $264.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

