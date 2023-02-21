Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 898,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $398,738,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 96,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $595.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.64. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.