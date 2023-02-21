Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.