Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,006 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in General Mills by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in General Mills by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE:GIS opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

