Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $405.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

