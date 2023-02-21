Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,873.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $51,223.51. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprout Social Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,693,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 198,355 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.99 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

