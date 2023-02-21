Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.00 million-$75.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.87 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPT traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. 833,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

