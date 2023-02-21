Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $75.0-75.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.87 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.11.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. 830,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

