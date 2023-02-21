Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

