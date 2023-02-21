Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0301 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $118.85 million and $13.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00020558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00213236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,271.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,947,032,098 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,947,032,097.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03097885 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $9,837,851.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.