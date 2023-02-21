StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 0.7 %

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

