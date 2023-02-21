StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.