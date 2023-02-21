StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Stock Performance

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. Invacare has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invacare Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

