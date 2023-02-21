StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,937,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,624,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,883 shares of company stock valued at $209,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

