StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $153.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

