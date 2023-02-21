StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of RVSB opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $153.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.74.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.