StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Startek in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Startek Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Startek has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek
Startek Company Profile
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
