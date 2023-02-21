StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Startek in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Startek has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

