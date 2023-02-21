StockNews.com Downgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

CGI stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 243,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,439. CGI has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CGI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CGI by 650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.