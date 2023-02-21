StockNews.com Downgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Sell

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
IAG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.46. 6,647,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.