StockNews.com Downgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Sell

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.46. 6,647,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.