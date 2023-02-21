StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

In related news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 15,215 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

