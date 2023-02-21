StockNews.com Lowers Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Sell

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,397. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $231.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after buying an additional 487,338 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,169,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 21,256.7% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,810,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,797,164 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

