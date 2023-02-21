Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.52 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $89.45 million and $35.52 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002524 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.02 or 0.06815154 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00088030 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00028842 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00057436 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010395 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00029055 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,359,521 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
