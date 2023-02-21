Strike (STRK) Market Cap Hits $55.80 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Strike has a market capitalization of $55.80 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be bought for $15.53 or 0.00063561 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,592,214 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

