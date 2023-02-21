Strong Market Cap Reaches $842,057.64 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Strong has a market cap of $842,057.64 and approximately $78,154.42 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be bought for about $6.09 or 0.00025097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

