Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.09% of Stryker worth $71,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 15.6% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Stryker by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 30,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.