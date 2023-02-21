Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Downgrades Toast (NYSE:TOST) to Neutral

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Toast has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock worth $154,792,689. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,356,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

