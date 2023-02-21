Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Raised by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,026 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises approximately 4.1% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $76,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 878,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 459,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.78. 74,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $193.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

