Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

