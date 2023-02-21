Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Holdings Raised by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,949 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $49,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $34,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $199,467.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,098 shares of company stock valued at $382,775. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.16. 167,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

