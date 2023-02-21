Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CFO Sells $50,231.30 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $50,231.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 2,656,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,095. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

