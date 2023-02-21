Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sylvania Platinum Price Performance
Shares of LON SLP opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.37). The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £280.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.44, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.41.
About Sylvania Platinum
Further Reading
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.