Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

Shares of LON SLP opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.37). The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £280.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.44, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.41.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

