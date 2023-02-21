Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
