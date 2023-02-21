Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,964 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned approximately 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

