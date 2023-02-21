Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE SKT traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 997,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,613. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

