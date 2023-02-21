Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $71,991,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 110.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,455,000 after buying an additional 486,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 924.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 392,860 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Stories

