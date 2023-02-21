Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.
Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
Tapestry Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.
Insider Activity at Tapestry
In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $71,991,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 110.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,455,000 after buying an additional 486,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 924.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 392,860 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
