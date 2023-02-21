TD Securities Downgrades North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$25.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. ATB Capital raised North American Construction Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.81.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NOA stock opened at C$21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$22.98. The firm has a market cap of C$579.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.90.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.