TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.45.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $14.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechnipFMC Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

