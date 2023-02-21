TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
FTI has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.45.
TechnipFMC Price Performance
FTI stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $14.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.