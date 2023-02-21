Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $44.12

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.12, but opened at $46.48. Teck Resources shares last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 3,698,411 shares.
TECK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.
The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
