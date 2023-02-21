Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $44.12

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.12, but opened at $46.48. Teck Resources shares last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 3,698,411 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also

