Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.17 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Tellor has a total market cap of $45.17 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $19.11 or 0.00078230 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002062 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00420486 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.06 or 0.27857468 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000153 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,363,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
