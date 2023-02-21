Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

