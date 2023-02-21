Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 3,409 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 313,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 64,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 718,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 477,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 110,871 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 677,467 shares of company stock worth $54,136,472. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

