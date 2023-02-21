Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BBY opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.