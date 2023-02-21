Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $55.05.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

