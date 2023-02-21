Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after buying an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,645,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The company has a market cap of $467.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

