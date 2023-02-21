Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $112.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.