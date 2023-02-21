Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) is Samlyn Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378,162 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 2.7% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $145,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 270,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 181,064 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.