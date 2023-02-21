TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $131,681.13. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on W shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.66.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $143.40. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.06.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

