TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Tops $273.02 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $273.02 million and $21.25 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00085568 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00056589 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010401 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00028234 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003960 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001787 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,926,354 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,146,243 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.
