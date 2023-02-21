Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post earnings of $15.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,794.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,148.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2,115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.86. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $986.01 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

About Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 167.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.