Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $105.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $104.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,604,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

