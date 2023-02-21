Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $105.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.05.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $104.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,604,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.